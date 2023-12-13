Win Stuff
‘Furry Christmas:’ HCHS seeking stocking sponsors for shelter dogs

“Santa Paws” can drop off stockings on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or...
"Santa Paws" can drop off stockings on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Ellie Davis and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the season for giving, and when you think of those in need, don’t forget about the pets in our Pine Belt shelters.

To ensure that even the shelter animals in our area have a “Furry Christmas,” the Hub City Humane Society is asking for community members to sponsor any of the available pets at the shelter to give the animals something to bark about on Christmas morning.

“We are going to give you the opportunity to pick one and you can go to the store and pick out a stocking and fill it with all kinds of treats and toys and anything else you think a dog would love for Christmas,” said Sally Crane, with the Hub City Humane Society. “And on Christmas morning, we will hand it out to them and they will get to open presents on Christmas morning because, you know, they don’t have homes so we want to give them some Christmas cheer.”

All available dogs can be found on Hub City Humane Society’s Facebook page.

“Santa Paws” can drop off stockings on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024

