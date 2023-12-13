Covington Co. first responders using DHS-funded mass casualty kits

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County first responders have a new valuable tool to help save lives during a mass casualty event.

It’s all thanks to a federal grant administered through the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

Covington County Emergency Management just received eight new mass casualty incident (MCI) kits.

They were purchased with a $10,000 Department of Homeland Security grant.

The kits, valued at about $1,200 each, include tourniquets, bandages and other supplies that can be used during a large-scale medical emergency.

“They’re a bulk kit, so they’re designed to treat the most amount of people effectively, if something was to happen,” said Brennon Chancellor, director of Covington County Emergency Management. “Everything from penetrating trauma to chest wounds to things of that nature.”

The MCIs have been distributed throughout the county, to fire departments, emergency medical services, the Covington County School District and Covington County Hospital.

“If we do have an incident, there’s going to be more than one agency on the scene, so (the MCI kit) becomes a multiplier,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department. “We’ve got more resources on hand to be able to treat more patients, triage more patients.”

Chancellor said his office will host a training course for those who will be using the kits next spring. He also said he’s pursuing a new DHS grant, which will fund the purchase of kits specifically designed to treat burn victims.

