Chilly again tonight, but tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 30s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for your Wednesday. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

Skies will be cloudy for your Thursday as highs top out into the low 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend. Models show that a few showers will be possible for your Saturday and Sunday, but confidence is low on how widespread the showers will be. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

