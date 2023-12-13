Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A bond was set for an 18-year-old accused of child exploitation and sexual battery in Forrest County.

Alphonso L. Mingo Jr. received a quarter million dollar bond at his initial appearance in Justice Court on Wednesday morning. Judge Wes Curry presided over the hearing, which was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The Judge also ordered Mingo to have no further communication with the alleged victim.

Mingo, whose most recent address is in Bassfield, is charged with sexual exploitation in connection to an incident that happened on Sept. 16. The 18-year-old reportedly ordered the child to meet him to engage in sexual misconduct.

The sexual battery charge referred to an instance between July and September 2023. The alleged victim is 13 years old.

In court, it was clarified that the alleged victim did not live at the same address as Mingo.

During the initial appearance, the state recommended $30,000 for the sexual battery charge and $20,000 for the child exploitation charge.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.