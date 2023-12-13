Big bang, loud boom Wednesday afternoon prompt inquiries

From Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center gave a public heads-up late last month that December likely would provide a big bang or two, what with live fire and blank fire training scheduled over the final days of 2023.

Apparently, that’s what accounted for a loud boom Wednesday afternoon reported by callers from Forrest County and Lamar County, respectively.

The training site, which covers 136,000 acres in Forrest and Perry counties, had sent public notice that it “is supporting live fire and blank fire training throughout the month of December 2023.

" … Be aware of locked gates and danger warning signs.”

In addition to live fire and blank fire training events, maneuver training was to be staged throughout the training areas and public roads.

The notice said “live fire exercises conducted during this timeframe may have minimal, if any, impact on turkey hunting.”

The notice thanked the public for their “continued support.”

“Please contact the Range Management Authority at (601) 558-2710/2709 if you have any questions or need additional information.”

