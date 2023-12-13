Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Big bang, loud boom Wednesday afternoon prompt inquiries

Camp Shelby is hosting live and blank fire training during December.
Camp Shelby is hosting live and blank fire training during December.(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center gave a public heads-up late last month that December likely would provide a big bang or two, what with live fire and blank fire training scheduled over the final days of 2023.

Apparently, that’s what accounted for a loud boom Wednesday afternoon reported by callers from Forrest County and Lamar County, respectively.

The training site, which covers 136,000 acres in Forrest and Perry counties, had sent public notice that it “is supporting live fire and blank fire training throughout the month of December 2023.

" … Be aware of locked gates and danger warning signs.”

In addition to live fire and blank fire training events, maneuver training was to be staged throughout the training areas and public roads.

The notice said “live fire exercises conducted during this timeframe may have minimal, if any, impact on turkey hunting.”

The notice thanked the public for their “continued support.”

“Please contact the Range Management Authority at (601) 558-2710/2709 if you have any questions or need additional information.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted Hattiesburg man faces murder charge following arrest
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an...
Bassfield teenager charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
Bignell comes to USM after serving as an assistant coach for the last two seasons, including...
Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell as new defensive coordinator

Latest News

HCHS seeking stocking sponsors for shelter dogs
Hub City Humane Society Christmas Stockings
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
The initial appearance hearing was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says