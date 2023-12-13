Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

An EF-1 tornado hit Jasper & Clarke counties Saturday

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from 12/9/23
The National Weather Service surveyed damage from 12/9/23(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe storms hit the WTOK area on Saturday, 12/9/23. The National Weather Service in Jackson conducted storm damage surveys in both Jasper and Clarke counties and determined that the damage was caused by one tornado. The tornado developed in NW Jasper County and traveled a little more than 27 miles into NW Clarke County... lifting near Enterprise. It had maximum peak winds of 90mph...making it an EF-1. It was roughly 75 yards at its widest.

The tornado snapped lots of trees along its path, and it also downed some power lines when it entered Clarke County. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The NWS also determined a tornado hit Smith County. Click this link for more info: https://www.wtok.com/2023/12/11/an-ef-0-tornado-hit-western-smith-county-ms/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted Hattiesburg man faces murder charge following arrest
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an...
Bassfield teenager charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
Bignell comes to USM after serving as an assistant coach for the last two seasons, including...
Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell as new defensive coordinator

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/12
Chilly again tonight, but tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/12
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/12
12/12 Ryan's "Frosty Again" Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/12 Ryan’s “Frosty Again” Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/12 Ryan's "Frosty Again" Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/12 Ryan's "Frosty Again" Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/11
Cold again tonight, but we will see more sunshine for your Tuesday