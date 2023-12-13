An EF-1 tornado hit Jasper & Clarke counties Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe storms hit the WTOK area on Saturday, 12/9/23. The National Weather Service in Jackson conducted storm damage surveys in both Jasper and Clarke counties and determined that the damage was caused by one tornado. The tornado developed in NW Jasper County and traveled a little more than 27 miles into NW Clarke County... lifting near Enterprise. It had maximum peak winds of 90mph...making it an EF-1. It was roughly 75 yards at its widest.

The tornado snapped lots of trees along its path, and it also downed some power lines when it entered Clarke County. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The NWS also determined a tornado hit Smith County. Click this link for more info: https://www.wtok.com/2023/12/11/an-ef-0-tornado-hit-western-smith-county-ms/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.