12/13 Ryan’s “Slowly Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

There’s still a bit of frost left in the area this morning, but it should be much lighter and more patchy as our slow warming trend continues. Slow may actually be a bit of an understatement since our low in Hattiesburg has remained within a degree or two of 30 since Monday morning. Afternoons started in the upper 50s, and have slowly risen into the low 60s, with today’s only reaching our “normal” of 62 later today. That trend holds for the next few afternoons as well, with the high only climbing above 65 by Friday as the sun comes out for a nice end to the week. As we head into the weekend though, expect the possibility of rain.

Monday morning, it looked like it would rain from the back half of Saturday through the front half of Sunday, but I mentioned it would be highly dependent on where the low center ended up. Initially right along the coastline, it seemed we’d get quite a bit of rainfall in the area with estimates upwards of 6 inches! Since then, the low has shifted further and further south, still bringing clouds and at least a chance of rain for the evening hours, but it’s looking less and less likely by the day. Stay tuned on that. Regardless of the rain, that system will cool us down just a tad, back to near normal (62) where we’ll remain most of the week with sunny skies.

