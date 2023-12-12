Win Stuff
Wanted Hattiesburg man faces murder charge following arrest

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who was wanted on an active murder warrant issued in another jurisdiction has been arrested.

According to jail records from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tymos Carter was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with one count of murder.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said special operations, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Hattiesburg DEA, arrested Carter, who was wanted in an ongoing murder investigation by a different law agency.

HPD said Carter was taken into custody in the 4100 block of 4th Street in Hattiesburg on an active warrant for murder. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

