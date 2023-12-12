Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024

Latest News

A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot whale washes ashore on Pacific beach
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses
City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party
City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party