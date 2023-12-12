Poster design picked for Midnight on Front Street NYE event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has picked a new poster design for this year’s Midnight on Front Street event.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker unveiled the artwork by Louisa Shows during a press conference on Tuesday. The design will be featured on the Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration, poster.

Titled, “Looking Up to Hattiesburg,” the design is the result of Shows imagining what it must have been like in 1912 for children in the crowd.

“I imagined what it would be like to look up in awe toward the sign with all of its bright lights illuminating an otherwise dark skyline – ultimately providing hope looking toward the future ahead,” said Shows.

Shows has been a resident of Hattiesburg since 2011 and is a local artist specializing in live event painting and original artwork. She lives in Midtown with her husband and two young daughters.

Barker was joined during the press conference by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

“Selecting the design of this event poster is one of the early traditions established with Midnight on Front Street,” said Barker. “Choosing an artist who captures the magic of this event is a big responsibility and each year we’re excited to see the talent that exists in our community. This year’s artist does a great job of highlighting the magnitude of Midnight on Front Street and the awestruck feeling that those in the crowd must have felt in 1912.”

The idea of creating an official event poster for Midnight on Front Street began in 2019 as an opportunity for the City to chronicle the event’s history with a tribute to both the past and the future.

Past artwork was created by Glenda Grubbs (2019), Gretchen McClure (2021) and Kym Garraway (2022). The event was virtual in 2020

A limited number of posters will be printed, numbered and sold ahead of the event on Sunday, December 31. More details about the artwork can be found at hburgart.com.

Midnight on Front Street is slated to take place at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street where the original Hub Sign from 1912 was presented to the Commercial Club for the City by the Henry L. Doherty & Company.

Ten seconds to Midnight, a replica of the original sign will be lowered to usher in the new year.

The event will also feature a dual fireworks show, open downtown restaurants, food trucks, live music and Confetti Countdown in the Alley, a children/family-friendly event a 6:30 p.m. in the Pocket Museum alley.

For more informaiton, click HERE.

