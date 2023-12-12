Win Stuff
Ocean Springs cheer booster treasurer accused of stealing funds, police say

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs...
Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs Police on Monday(Ocean Springs Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cheerleaders at the Ocean Springs Middle School were prevented from attending a competition when the booster club’s president discovered the club’s account only had a few dollars left, according to police.

Kasi McDaniel, 48, the booster club’s former treasurer, turned herself in to Ocean Springs Police on Monday. Interim Chief Ryan Lemaire told WLOX investigators determined the booster club’s funds were withdrawn from ATMs at casinos.

Lemaire says McDaniel refused to give a statement when she surrendered to officers. She is accused of embezzling $24,000, but Lemaire says more charges are possible.

If convicted, McDaniel faces up to 10 years in prison and could pay up to $25,000 in fines.

