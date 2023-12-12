Win Stuff
Mississippi Power distributes largest donation of children’s bikes in program’s history to Salvation Army

150 kids will be riding into the New Year with a new set of shiny wheels.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas will come early for a group of South Mississippi children as the Salvation Army has once again teamed up with Mississippi Power to giveaway bikes this holiday.

Through the partnership, 150 bikes and helmets will be distributed at the Salvation Army Center for Hope in Gulfport.

It’s the largest giveaway of bicycles to date since the project was launched ten years ago.

“Every year it’s grown,” says Kaila Moran Griffith, Mississippi Power spokesperson. “Last year it was a hundred. It’s something our employees look forward to every year and they get very excited and passionate about it because it is something that we’ve done and partnered with the Salvation Army, so they know it’s Christmas time and that means it’s time for bikes.”

Mississippi Power employees dedicated their morning to collecting the children’s bikes ahead of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution. Area Commander Major Jerry Friday says among all the projects they do, this one hits closest to his heart.

“It’s very emotional for me because I remember as a child,” says Major Jerry Friday, Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Commander. “My sister worked at a drive-in theater and every paycheck she bought me a bicycle for Christmas but she put it on layaway. I will never forget getting that bicycle for Christmas and then spending every day the minute I got off the bus I was on a bicycle. It was my independence. It was my freedom and it was a part of growing up.”

Along with the bikes, dozens of underprivileged families will also receive toys and donated food items.

“Between all six counties, we probably have about fifteen hundred families who will be getting gifts,” says Major Friday. “We don’t want any child to go Christmas morning without a gift and we are going to do everything we possibly can to make that happen. and with the support of the community, we know it will.”

Both Mississippi Power and the Salvation Army believe with the support of the community the holiday mission will be fulfilled.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is in need of volunteer assistance for the Angel Tree giveaway next Monday. If interested in helping, contact 228-374-8301.

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
