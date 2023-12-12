Win Stuff
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A councilman in a Mississippi city has been arrested on drug charges for the second time within a matter of weeks.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies went to Columbus Councilman Pierre Beard’s house late Monday afternoon to serve a warrant on Quavis Betts, a friend of Beard’s.

Deputies saw marijuana and methamphetamine in plain sight as they served the warrant.

Beard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance because the drugs were in his home.

Betts was indicted on an armed robbery charge stemming from an incident at a Columbus-area Waffle House on June 25. Deputies were there to serve that warrant.

This arrest followed Beard’s other arrest in Alabama at the beginning of the month. He was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and illegal alcohol.

He represents Ward 4 in the city.

