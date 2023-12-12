Win Stuff
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an incident on Saturday on Interstate 59.

According to MHP, troopers received a report of an irate person on I-59 near the 85-mile marker, where he reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle.

Troopers arrived and called for an ambulance service to transport the man to a local hospital.

While being transported, MHP said the individual exited the moving ambulance, suffering life-ending injuries.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the man as 42-year-old Kevin Preau from New Orleans. He was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center.

MHP said the incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

