‘Keg and Cannabis’ event to be held Thursday

The event is set to give more information to the public about the medical cannabis laws in Mississippi.(MGN)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg and Barrel is getting ready to host the second annual “Keg and Cannabis” event this Thursday.

The event is set to give more information to the public about the medical cannabis laws in Mississippi.

It’s hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association.

Those attending the event will have the chance to engage in an informative session about medical marijuana, see live glass blowing and more.

Pete Stokes, owner of Stok’d Genetics, one of Hattiesburg’s cannabis breeders, and cannabis dispensary, Ferrcannabis Dispensary, said they are excited for this year’s event and hope they can continue helping patients.

“We also advocate on behalf of patients, we listen to what patients are saying in our dispensaries and to our cultivators and we’re giving that feedback back to our legislature to help them make good decisions in implementing amendments to the law which will happen January through April of 2024,” said Stokes.

The event will be on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at the downtown keg and barrel location.

