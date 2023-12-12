Jones Co. VFDs respond to Monday night collision on Hwy 84 E

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters reported to a vehicle collision on Highway 84 East on Monday night.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said M & M, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at Cedar Lane around 6:30 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found two vehicles blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway with debris littering the road.

Bumgardner said one person involved suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries and was transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service.

A second individual suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and declined ambulance transport, according to Bumgardner.

The vehicles, a four-door sedan and a pickup, sustained moderate damage in the incident.

Traffic was slowed to a trickle on Hwy 84 E for about an hour while emergency workers rendered assistance.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.