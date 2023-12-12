Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones Co. VFDs respond to Monday night collision on Hwy 84 E

M & M, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at Cedar Lane...
M & M, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at Cedar Lane around 6:30 p.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters reported to a vehicle collision on Highway 84 East on Monday night.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said M & M, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at Cedar Lane around 6:30 p.m. 

On arrival, firefighters found two vehicles blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway with debris littering the road.

Bumgardner said one person involved suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries and was transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service. 

A second individual suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and declined ambulance transport, according to Bumgardner.  

The vehicles, a four-door sedan and a pickup, sustained moderate damage in the incident.

Traffic was slowed to a trickle on Hwy 84 E for about an hour while emergency workers rendered assistance.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024

Latest News

City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party
City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party
Barbers give free haircuts to Laurel High School students
Barbers give free haircuts to Laurel High School students
The park is popular among residents and athletes.
Forrest Co., Hattiesburg continuing improvements at Eastside Park
Glory House Christmas store opens for families in need
Glory House Christmas store opens for families in need