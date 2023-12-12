Jefferson Davis Co. parent wants school bus driver fired after alleged abuse

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jefferson Davis County parent is in disbelief and speaking out after building up frustration against one bus driver in the Jefferson Davis County School District.

Rachel Morello has shared allegations that this particular bus driver has been verbally and physically mistreating her children, most recently her son.

“I want,” said Morello. “I don’t want him to lose no three days of pay or whatever it may be. I want him gone. I want him gone from the school,” Morello said.

That is Morello’s plea to the school district after her son allegedly came home from school in early November with bruises on his arm.

“November 1st my child came home and he was crying and showed me the bruises on his arm,” said Morello.

Morello has provided WDAM 7 with images, which she said are bruises, and said when she asked her son what happened and who did this, he told her the bus driver.

“This has been ongoing since last year from slapping my child on the leg to verbal abuse, the threats of him not picking them up and suspending from the school bus,” Morello said. “Just the constant nagging.”

The school district said it is aware of this issue but did not confirm whether or not it happened, due to this being a personnel matter.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Operation Dr. Jason McLeod, said there are measures the district takes when a complaint to this extent is made.

“Our school board and the superintendent are very vital and very specific as it relates to the safety of all students and children in our county,” said Dr. McLeod. “In our complaint process, it is to report that to the principal or the director of transportation, giving an opportunity for it to be investigated.

Once it is investigated, that or those findings will be presented to the superintendent’s office to the deputy superintendent and the assistant superintendent, who will in turn complete an investigation to ensure that those findings were sufficient and present those to the superintendent.”

Morello said she has taken those steps and has even filed a police report.

“I’ve talked to the principal with the most recent allegations, the bruising on the arm,” Morello stated. “I’ve talked to the superintendent. I’ve talked to Ms. Mason about all of this just to get this resolved and to find out why is he still driving.”

Morello also added this incident has caused her children to miss school. She says since then, a new temporary bus driver has been granted but that isn’t enough.

“I want this bus driver to lose his job,” Morello said. “He has no right ‘touching’ my kid or if he’s done this to any other kid. He has no right.”

The Jefferson Davis County School District confirmed there are camera systems on its buses and can reviewed.

“Yes our district is blessed to have camera systems on our buses to ensure the safety of the student and if there is a need for those footage to be reviewed, we do have that opportunity,” McLeod said.

WDAM 7 has asked for permission to get any of the bus surveillance footage but was declined by the school district.

“No ma’am all of that remains in the district and it is district personnel only,” said McLeod after WDAM 7 asked for permission to use the bus footage.

Morello stated she just wants those who work for the school district to put themselves in her shoes.

“If that was their child being abused how would they handle it,” questioned Morello. “What would they want done?”

