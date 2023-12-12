HPD investigation into shooting off U.S. 49 continues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday Night, gunshots rang out in the parking lot of Dragon House Restaurant and Bar, injuring three people.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said this shooting happened in an alleyway and started because of a fight.

“When our officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a fight had broken out between three individuals,” said Tate Rutland, Hattiesburg police public information officer.

HPD said all injured individuals suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

“Two of the individuals were deemed to be in critical condition but stable,” said Rutland.

This is currently an investigation, and we will provide you with updates as more information is released to us.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can report it to Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

