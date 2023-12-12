Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD investigation into shooting off U.S. 49 continues

-
-(file)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday Night, gunshots rang out in the parking lot of Dragon House Restaurant and Bar, injuring three people.

HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49

The Hattiesburg Police Department said this shooting happened in an alleyway and started because of a fight.

“When our officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a fight had broken out between three individuals,” said Tate Rutland, Hattiesburg police public information officer.

HPD said all injured individuals suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

“Two of the individuals were deemed to be in critical condition but stable,” said Rutland.

This is currently an investigation, and we will provide you with updates as more information is released to us.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can report it to Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024

Latest News

Moses’ Mens Wear first opened in 1920 and the store is a survivor of downtown Gulfport’s...
Coast Life: Family’s fourth generation carries on century old business
The students were chosen to be a part of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office’s Student...
Mississippi high school students get a tour of USM’s research vessel to learn about marine research
M & M, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at Cedar Lane...
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Monday night collision on Hwy 84 E
City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party
City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party