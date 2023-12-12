Glory House Christmas store opens for families in need

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glory House Christmas store is now open.

About 50 volunteers are joining together to provide families in need with a stress-free Christmas this year.

“It’s a long hard week, but I often just think, that’s my Christmas present to Christ,” said Danita Horne, volunteer. “I’m able to help people.”

The families are hand-picked.

“We work very hard with some of our contacts and other ministries that we’re connected with and nonprofit organizations to bring families in that we know have a genuine need. For this year, that process is fairly well booked,” said Director Grant Staples.

Here’s how it works: families sign up, write down what their child wants for Christmas, the Glory House collects it, they choose the right gift and then it’s wrapped.

Whatever items are not collected, the Glory House goes out and buys them.

The store provides at least six items to children: three essentials like a backpack or pajamas and then three gifts.

Staples said they are still in need of some items like kid’s pajamas, underwear and kids’ socks.

“We have lots of toys that have been donated, but we still have some gaps, some holes and some needs,” Staples said.

During this time, the Glory House makes sure to spread the gospel to all the families they serve.

The Glory House is still taking donations and volunteers.

For more information, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.