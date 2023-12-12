Win Stuff
Forrest Co., Hattiesburg continuing improvements at Eastside Park

Those who frequent Eastside Park in Hattiesburg, also known as Friendship Park, may have noticed some new changes.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who frequent Eastside Park in Hattiesburg, also known as Friendship Park, may have noticed some new changes.

In July, the city entered a memorandum of understanding with Forrest County to make needed improvements to the park.

“When I went over there, I saw that the field needed a lot of work,” said Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson. “It had beautiful lights around it, but the entire field needed to be worked.”

The project is paid for mainly through county funds, with the county tasked primarily with renovating the park’s baseball field.

Under the agreement, the county is required to:

  • Erect fencing around the existing baseball field
  • Erect seating for spectators
  • Paint the existing goalpost and dugout
  • Replace the clay dirt on the existing baseball field

On the city end:

  • Rethread the existing batting cage
  • Replace the bases on the existing baseball field
  • Paint lines for the football field
  • Install two soccer fields
  • Maintain the park, including all improvements made under the memorandum.

Most of the work has been completed, but the city still plans to have youth soccer in the spring.

“We hope to have some small programs in the spring.,” said Director of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Betsy Mercier. “We’re going to bring some youth soccer goals out there in case anybody in the neighborhood would like to participate.”

Thompson said feedback has been positive so far, with many residents of the East Jerusalem community wanting to see further changes throughout the area.

“I’ve spoken to a few people from the community, and they’re very happy that anything is being done in that area,” said Thompson. “The area needs upgrade, period.”

Thompson said the county is currently waiting for additional new bleachers to come in for the park.

Once the project is finished, the city will be responsible for maintenance.

