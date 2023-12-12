Dixie couple donates more than 3,000 crosses to Forrest General Cancer Center

Press release from the Forrest Health System Media & Newsroom website.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the season of giving, and a couple from Dixie has much to be thankful for.

In return, Tony and Sylvia Wilberding have donated more than 3,000 small hand-held crosses to the Forrest General Cancer Center. The crosses are placed in a basket in the information area of the cancer center waiting room and on tables in treatment areas.

The donations began in November 2022, but the thought of doing something like this had been brewing before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before COVID-19, the couple desired to serve others, make disciples and show God’s love.

“We thought about volunteering at the Cancer Center because of our connection with our niece, Ramona Martin, who serves as a patient navigator, there,” said Sylvia.

After brainstorming with Martin, they decided small wooden crosses that would fit in one’s hand would be their gift; however, COVID-19 made it impossible to place the crosses in the Cancer Center.

Then, In 2022, Tony was preparing for back surgery only to discover he had lung cancer, which took priority in his healthcare regimen.

Following surgery, Tony’s surgeon felt sure all the cancer had been removed but advised the Wilberdings to see an oncologist. It was determined that Tony would not need chemotherapy or radiation, but he would need a CT scan every three months for the first year. These days he’s on a 6-month schedule.

“During this period, I realized how God took over and guided others to help me and what comfort and strength God gave me and my wife, who stood by my side,” said Tony. “This and a couple of Bible verses (Romans 8:28 and Proverbs 3:5) kindled our desire to share our faith with others, and the cross ministry was back on track.”

By May 2022, Tony felt strong enough to begin making the crosses, and with Sylvia’s help, their new adventure began.

The crosses aren’t ornate or embellished with anything. Each one is a simple wooden cross formed from a single piece of wood with a small hole drilled at the top so it can be put on a piece of ribbon or a hook to be displayed however the recipient sees fit.

In the beginning, the Wilberdings supplied the wood, which was mainly Honduran mahogany and cypress.

Now, Bill Rainey of Rainey Millworks in Hattiesburg provides the wood stock from his cutoffs which mainly consists of sapele, maple, poplar, oak, walnut and alder.

The production of the crosses is a 10-12 step process, which includes such steps as planning the wood stock, tracing the pattern and drilling a hole for it to hang. The process is roughly five minutes per cross.

While Tony draws the pattern and meticulously makes the cuts, Sylvia helps by sanding the crosses on both sides, drilling the holes and taking care of inventory and delivery.

“We make several hundred at a time,” Tony said. “We spend two to four hours a day for four or five days per week in the shop. With colder weather coming and an unheated shop, the Wilberdings are currently working on about 1,200 crosses which they hope will get them through the next three colder months.

The crosses are the Wilberdings’ way of giving back for the many blessings they have both received, and they want others to receive the same experience.

“Our blessing is the hope that others will feel God’s comfort, and they will also have hope,” Tony said.

For more information about the Forrest General Cancer Center, visit forrestgeneral.org/cancer.

