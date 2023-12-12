City of Ellisville hosts annual Christmas party

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is closing the year with its annual Christmas party--honoring city employees.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults recognized the officer of the year, firefighter of the year and public worker of the year.

He said it’s important to recognize the people who put in the work to improve the city.

“They go beyond and above what they do,” said Buckhaults. “The fire department, police department and public works department tend to the needs of the city. So, we’re very appreciative of them and very proud of what they do. We do this to honor them and wish them a merry Christmas.”

In addition to the workers, the city also named its citizen of the year.

