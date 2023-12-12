Win Stuff
Bassfield teenager charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.

FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an...

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager from the Bassfield area has been arrested in Forrest County for his involvement in an ongoing investigation.

According to Forrest County jail records, 18-year-old Alphonso Laray Mingo Jr was arrested by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday around 12:27 p.m.




Jail records show that Mingo is being charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of child exploitation.

FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement with a child under the age of 16.

No other information has been given at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, according to Marengo.

New information will be added as updates become available.

