Bassfield teenager charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager from the Bassfield area has been arrested in Forrest County for his involvement in an ongoing investigation.

According to Forrest County jail records, 18-year-old Alphonso Laray Mingo Jr was arrested by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday around 12:27 p.m.

FCOS Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement with a child under the age of 16. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Jail records show that Mingo is being charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of child exploitation.

No other information has been given at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, according to Marengo.

New information will be added as updates become available.

