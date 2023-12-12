Win Stuff
Barbers give free haircuts to Laurel High School students

Laurel High School got into the holiday spirit of spreading cheer to students with a special treat.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School got into the holiday spirit of spreading cheer to students with a special treat.

On Monday, four local barbers from Hair World gave free haircuts to students at the high school.

School leaders say this is a great way to give back and it’s right on time for the Christmas holiday.

“Around the school, I’m in a lot of things,” said Rayquan Jardner, a student. “I have a job and practice, so I really don’t have time to get my hair cut,  but I’m grateful the school provided me with a haircut.”

“I’m glad to see people excited, but what I do at Christmas time, we do it every day and that’s what I encourage every person that may be listening,” said Richard Brown, owner of Hair World. “Don’t wait until Christmas to show who you are, show it every day.”

With the initiative, the barbers plan to make a positive impact on the students of Laurel High School.

