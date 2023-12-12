Applications open for inaugural Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department Citizens Academy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is now taking applications for its inaugural Citizens Academy.

In a press release on Tuesday, JCSD said the academy is free of charge and designed to get community residents who are not sworn police officers, familiar with the activities of the sheriff’s department.

The six-week program is open to Jones County residents aged 21 and older.

“This is an effort by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to engage with our residents, make them aware of how law enforcement operates, and meet JCSD law enforcement personnel,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

JCSD Training Director Eddy Ingram said the academy will meet on six consecutive Monday nights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., starting on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center, located at 130 N 12th Ave. in Laurel.

“Participants will learn about the history of law enforcement, department organization and duties and responsibilities of various JCSD divisions including, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics, Corrections and Administration,” Ingram said. “In addition, topics such as constitutional law, the use of force continuum, crime scene investigations, illegal narcotics laws and K-9 usage, among others, will be covered.”

Jones County residents over the age of 21 who are interested in participating in the Citizens Academy may pick up an application at the sheriff’s department office, located at 419 Yates Ave. in Laurel from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Monday through Friday. Residents may also call 601-422-5912 to get an application emailed.

The JCSD Citizens Academy is limited to the first 25 residents who apply.

