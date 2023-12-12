12/12 Ryan’s “Frosty Again” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another chilly one out there today! Temperatures were largely the same as our lows were yesterday, but most cities were a degree warmer while a couple were a degree or so cooler. Either way, that’s as cold as we’re getting and now a warming trend is beginning. It’ll be much more subdued than some of our recent warming trends...I’m still traumatized from Summer and the start “Fall” this year I guess...so don’t expect anything crazy. It will be noticeable though, especially as we climb back into the 60s and back to average as early as today. That’s right around 62 degrees, which is where we’ll linger for the next few afternoons as cloud cover fluctuates. First it’ll begin to build through today into a cloudy Wednesday, but clear again as we continue to warm into the mid 60s by the end of the week.

That’s ahead of our next potential front as well, which as of today looks considerably less likely to bring significant rainfall after the low shifted further South. We’ll continue to monitor and update.

