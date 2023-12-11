USM Wesley Foundation hosts Christmas celebration for international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Wesley Foundation hosted its annual “Worldwide Wishes Christmas Celebration” for International students Sunday night.

Students were able to enjoy food, dessert, and even received Christmas gifts, all donated by those in the surrounding community.

This year, the foundation was able to host 95 international students, doubling the number from last year.

Wesley Foundation Executive Director Eric Davis said Sunday night was a night to remember and said he was grateful that the organization was able to provide care for so many students.

“Stories that I hear from the Hattiesburg community are honestly a joy and it really sets the tone for Christmas,” Davis said. “Hearing the community say, ‘I get an opportunity to serve somebody’s children from around the world, I get to be a parent essentially for them,’ and that just brings peace, brings happiness and that’s what the season’s all about.”

The celebration started in 2021 and has grown bigger each year since.

Masters of Biological Sciences student Damilola Oyebode said the night was nothing short of amazing.

“I would say I’m wowed,” Oyebode said. “I saw somebody get a bicycle and I was like, ’Wow.”

“I think it’s a blessing because I didn’t expect that we were going to get all of those things, but I just want to say God bless them, God bless them,” she said.

Oyebode said she is hoping to finish her education with a Ph.D. degree.

