Suspect in custody after reported stabbing near dorm at Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in or near a dorm at Mississippi State University.

A Maroon Alert was sent out around 3:53 p.m. on Monday which stated: “Stabbing reported in/near Herbert Hall. Police on scene. Avoid area. Seek Safety.”

At 4:03 p.m., Mississippi State stated on social media that police were on the scene and that a suspect was in custody.

Students were asked to avoid the area.

