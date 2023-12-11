Win Stuff
Suspect in custody after reported stabbing near dorm at Mississippi State University

(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in or near a dorm at Mississippi State University.

A Maroon Alert was sent out around 3:53 p.m. on Monday which stated: “Stabbing reported in/near Herbert Hall. Police on scene. Avoid area. Seek Safety.”

At 4:03 p.m., Mississippi State stated on social media that police were on the scene and that a suspect was in custody.

Students were asked to avoid the area.

