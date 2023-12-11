Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Significant paving project to begin Tuesday in Hattiesburg

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists in Hattiesburg who travel South 40th Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Richburg Road may experience delays due to the beginning of a significant paving project.

The City of Hattiesburg said contractors will begin work Tuesday on Linden Court as a side street and then progress to South 40th Avenue.

In total, this stretch of roadway will be little more than 1.5 miles long. Milling will take place, followed by paving.

The traffic plan includes working through single-lane closures to keep traffic flowing. The entirety of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023, depending on weather conditions.

While all neighborhoods along this stretch of South 40th will still be accessible, additional motorists who travel this area often should anticipate delays or plan an alternative route.

This project is estimated to cost $375,000 and includes milling, paving and striping. Warren Paving is the contractor.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
Southern Miss basketball
USM men’s basketball wins 3rd consecutive game

Latest News

The Jones County EOC says the bridge is around 600 feet north of the Ellisville...
West Drive in Laurel closed for emergency bridge repair
Firefighters found a single vehicle involved, which appeared to have left the roadway and...
1 injured in single-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Jones Co.
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week