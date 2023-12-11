Significant paving project to begin Tuesday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists in Hattiesburg who travel South 40th Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Richburg Road may experience delays due to the beginning of a significant paving project.

The City of Hattiesburg said contractors will begin work Tuesday on Linden Court as a side street and then progress to South 40th Avenue.

In total, this stretch of roadway will be little more than 1.5 miles long. Milling will take place, followed by paving.

The traffic plan includes working through single-lane closures to keep traffic flowing. The entirety of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023, depending on weather conditions.

While all neighborhoods along this stretch of South 40th will still be accessible, additional motorists who travel this area often should anticipate delays or plan an alternative route.

This project is estimated to cost $375,000 and includes milling, paving and striping. Warren Paving is the contractor.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.