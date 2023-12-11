Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MSU senior claims prestigious scholarship only awarded to 50 American students

Honorees get to experience graduate-level studies in the United Kingdom.
Madison Brode
Madison Brode(MSU senior)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Madison Brode, a senior biological science major at Mississippi State, is the university’s first recipient of the Marshall Scholarship, a prestigious award annually providing a select 50 American students graduate-level study in the United Kingdom.

“Gifted and accomplished scholars like Madison Brode are a strong testament to the mission and vision of our university,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “I am so proud of Madison’s superior record of academic success and of how magnificently she represents our faculty, staff, and students. Our Shackouls Honors College continues to be a launching pad for excellence.”

Brode, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, will study biodiversity, conservation, and management at the University of Oxford in England, where she completed two previous study-abroad sessions.

A portion of her overseas experiences was funded by scholarships from MSU’s Turner A. Wingo Honors College Excellence and Dr. Nancy Hargrove Study Abroad endowments.

“I am so extremely excited and honored to be selected as a Marshall Scholar, and I am thrilled to be returning to the U.K. to pursue graduate studies. The support I’ve had in pursuing research, studying abroad, and applying to external scholarships as a student at MSU has been incredible. I think winning the Marshall Scholarship is undoubtedly a reflection of the amazing opportunities I’ve had during my undergraduate career,” said Brode, who has conducted significant research in ornithology and behavioral ecology of birds.

“What initially drew me to the U.K. and what makes me want to return for graduate study is its rich history of studying and conserving birds. In whatever role I am in after college, I hope I can connect people to nature,” she added.

Brode is expected to receive her undergraduate degree in the spring of 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024
Both Leggett, 23, (left) and Wheeler, 24, (right) have been charged with felony shoplifting...
Bath & Body Works shoplifters turn themselves in, HPD says
USM's Wesley Foundation hosted an early Christmas for international students
USM Wesley Foundation hosts Christmas celebration for international students
Hattiesburg group teaches young ladies about culture awareness.
Hattiesburg group teaches young ladies about culture awareness
USM's Wesley Foundation hosted an early Christmas for international students
Wesley Foundation at USM hosts Christmas celebration for international students