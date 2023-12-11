Win Stuff
Mother meets recipient of her late son’s donated heart

"Basically, I feel like I'm starting over from like 20 years old."
"Basically, I feel like I'm starting over from like 20 years old."
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a day that Sherry Freeman from Quitman, Texas had been waiting for — the day she meets the recipient of her late son’s donated heart.

Shiloh Freeman passed away in 2022. Shortly after, he became an organ, eye and tissue donor, saving the lives of three people. One of those people is John Ramos from Temple, Texas. Ramos received Shiloh’s heart in a life-saving surgery.

“I was basically at the end of my life,” said Ramos. “I didn’t even know. I went in the hospital and they were like, you’re 10 percent.”

Sherry and Ramos met in person for the first time at Edgewater Mall on Sunday in a moment that Sherry was grateful for.

“A lot of mixed emotions, but a lot of happiness, excited,” she said.

Ramos said he is extremely grateful as well, to Sherry and to her son, Shiloh, for giving him a new chance at life.

“Basically, I feel like I’m starting over from like 20 years old,” said Ramos.

With his newfound energy and heart, Ramos said he now sees the world differently.

“Before, my life was preparing to die. You know, getting my stuff in order. Trying to get my kids through college and all that.”

Not only does Ramos have a new perspective, but his family does as well.

“All my family, they’re all now organ donors. You know, you never think about it until it affects you.”

Sherry said Shiloh always knew he wanted to be an organ donor. She said it’s amazing to be able to hear her son’s heart still beating.

“It does help so much on the grieving part to know my son’s heart is still beating,” smiled Sherry.

Both Sherry and Ramos said they are strong believers in organ donation and encourage anyone and everyone to become an organ donor.

“It’s a special gift,” said Sherry. “If you’re gonna lose a loved one, or if you’re gonna die, pass a life on. It helps.”

To learn more about what it means to become a donor, you can visit www.donatelife.net.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

