Howard Industries continues decades-long partnership with Salvation Army

The company donated hundreds of bikes and gifts. Salvation Army officials said they hope the gifts will help the kids feel valued and seen.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past 30 years, Howard Industries has partnered with the Salvation Army to give out gifts, as well as food, to families in need.

This year, the company made Christmas a little brighter for around 150 children.

For some, the donation was a reminder of what happens when people come together to support one another.

“One day talking to my mom, (and) she shared with me that when I was a baby, they would get my toys from the Salvation Army during Christmas,” said Laurel Salvation Army Commanding Officer Keisha McMullin. “So, out of all the programs that the Salvation Army has, this one I hold dear to my heart because I am a product of this program.”

Last year, the Laurel Salvation Army served nearly 500 children. This year, they’re serving more than 600.

