Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg group gives young girls the 'princess treatment'

The group typically works with teen girls, but this event was open to those younger than 11.
The group typically works with teen girls, but this event was open to those younger than 11.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of young girls were “dolled up” at the annual “Dolls for Daughters” event

The event is hosted each year by Image for Teens, Inc.

The girls baked cupcakes, did face painting and were able to “adopt” dolls of their choice.

Organizer Jessica Taylor said the goal of the “adoption,” and event as a whole, was to promote cultural awareness and a sense of unity among children of different backgrounds.

“I’m hoping they’ll take away that my uniqueness is OK,” Taylor said. “It’s OK to be unique and to embrace that.

“That’s what inclusion is about, celebrating those differences and bringing it all together and celebrating that.”

The organization has several events lined up for the rest of the year.

To learn more, follow Image for Teens, Inc., on Facebook.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
If you are browsing the web instead of the aisles today there are a few things you need to...
Protect your personal information while holiday shopping
Christmas rolled into downtown Hattiesburg Friday for an extended stay.
Christmas fun in downtown Hattiesburg

Latest News

Forrest County Sheriff's Office hosts 4th annual 'Shop with the Sheriff.'
Forrest County Sheriff's Office hosts 4th annual 'Shop with the Sheriff'
Three shot in Hattiesburg.
Three shot in Hattiesburg
Families went from aisle to aisle, picking up everything from toys to clothes.
FCSO helps local families during 4th annual ‘Shop With The Sheriff’
A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe