Hattiesburg group gives young girls the 'princess treatment'

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of young girls were “dolled up” at the annual “Dolls for Daughters” event

The event is hosted each year by Image for Teens, Inc.

The girls baked cupcakes, did face painting and were able to “adopt” dolls of their choice.

Organizer Jessica Taylor said the goal of the “adoption,” and event as a whole, was to promote cultural awareness and a sense of unity among children of different backgrounds.

“I’m hoping they’ll take away that my uniqueness is OK,” Taylor said. “It’s OK to be unique and to embrace that.

“That’s what inclusion is about, celebrating those differences and bringing it all together and celebrating that.”

The organization has several events lined up for the rest of the year.

