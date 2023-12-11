Win Stuff
Comedian Kountry Wayne to bring ‘The King of Hearts’ tour to Hub City in spring 2024

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices...
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range between $42.50 to $82.50 plus fees.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Viral comedian Kountry Wayne has announced that he is coming back to the Hub City for his next tour in spring 2024.

The comedian, also known as Wayne Colley, is bringing his “The King of Hearts” tour to the Hattiesburg Historic Saenger Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

On the next night, the tour will make another stop in Mississippi as he is set to perform at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi on Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m.

Wayne has previously performed at the Saenger Theater when he brought his “Straight Out the Mud” tour to the Hub City back in 2022.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Monday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and will be available until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range between $42.50 to $82.50 plus fees.

Click HERE to purchase tickets when they are available.

