Cold again tonight, but we will see more sunshine for your Tuesday

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will move back into the area for your Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the low 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend. Models show that a few showers will be possible for your Saturday and Sunday, but confidence is low on how widespread the showers will be. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

12/11 Ryan’s “Frosty Start” Monday Morning Forecast
This was determined by the National Weather Service - Jackson
An EF-0 tornado hit western Smith County
Hannah's Cold and Calm Sunday PM Forecast
