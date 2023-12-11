Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bath & Body Works shoplifters turn themselves in, HPD says

Both Leggett, 23, (left) and Wheeler, 24, (right) have been charged with felony shoplifting...
Both Leggett, 23, (left) and Wheeler, 24, (right) have been charged with felony shoplifting and have been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to HPD.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The two women wanted for stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Bath & Body Works have turned themselves in, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD says 23-year-old Shelby Leggett of Hattiesburg and 24-year-old Jasmine Wheeler of Petal, turned themselves in to the police on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Both women have been charged with felony shoplifting and have been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the police department.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Leggett and Wheeler were wanted after stealing merchandise from Bath & Body Works on Sept. 4, 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

USM's Wesley Foundation hosted an early Christmas for international students
USM Wesley Foundation hosts Christmas celebration for international students
Hattiesburg group teaches young ladies about culture awareness.
Hattiesburg group teaches young ladies about culture awareness
USM's Wesley Foundation hosted an early Christmas for international students
Wesley Foundation at USM hosts Christmas celebration for international students
10pm Headlines Headlines
10pm Headlines Headlines