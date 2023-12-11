Bath & Body Works shoplifters turn themselves in, HPD says

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The two women wanted for stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Bath & Body Works have turned themselves in, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD says 23-year-old Shelby Leggett of Hattiesburg and 24-year-old Jasmine Wheeler of Petal, turned themselves in to the police on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Both women have been charged with felony shoplifting and have been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the police department.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Leggett and Wheeler were wanted after stealing merchandise from Bath & Body Works on Sept. 4, 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.