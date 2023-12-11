An EF-0 tornado hit western Smith County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Saturday, 12/9/23, a very strong cold front crossed our region. Ahead of it, showers & storms erupted...including a line of strong to severe storms that plowed through our area leaving some damage. Most of the storm reports came out of Jasper county, but there were also reports out of Clarke and Smith counties. Get more details about those reports here: https://www.wtok.com/2023/12/10/damage-reports-saturday-storms/

The National Weather service went out on Sunday, 12/10, to survey the damage that was reported from Saturday’s storms. They did determine that the damage done in Western Smith County within the White Oak community was done by a brief EF-0 Tornado. It had max estimate peak winds of 75mph. The tornado track was 3.7 miles, and it touched down near Hwy 540. It dissipated just before hitting the Raleigh area.

There were reports of trees down, and one home suffered minor damage from a fallen tree. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

