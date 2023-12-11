12/11 Ryan’s “Frosty Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Sorry for my extended sick-leave absence! I don’t get sick often, but when I do it really goes all out, so it’s definitely good to be back. Thank you for all the well wishes!

We’re a full week and a few days deeper into December now, meaning our “normal” temperature continues to slide down the thermometer. Our average is now around 62 degrees for our highs and 40 degrees for our low, both of which we’ll be well below today. This morning’s low ranged between 26 to 36 degrees from north to south across the Pine Belt, with Hattiesburg bottoming out at 30. That’s certainly frosty, borderline hard-freeze territory, but we’ll thankfully stay about the same tomorrow morning before a warming trend starts. Today’s high will climb into the mid 50s thanks to completely sunny skies, but it’s going to be noticeably cooler than it has the last few days ahead of the front. They were definitely on the warmer and more humid side ahead of the front, with highs climbing into the low 70s. Highest I expect this week is 62!

It’ll thankfully be quiet for a while as well! We’ll see clouds begin to gather as we climb back into the low 60s by the end of the week, but another front will have rain in the area again by Saturday night.

