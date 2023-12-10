Win Stuff
Special elementary school project produces special results

Special project brings special results.
By Raven Little
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This holiday season has been emotional for one Pine Belt family, whose sons will be deployed during Christmas time.

But students at Bellevue Elementary decided to send a little Christmas cheer through the mail this year.

Justin Beech has been in the United States. Army since 2013, and his brother, Zach, has been serving in the National Guard since 2018.

Their mother, Elisa Hillman, decided to send them something extra special for Christmas this year.

“My good friend, Pam Clark, has been a school teacher for many years, so I told her it would be great if they were just flooded with Christmas cards and Christmas notes at Christmas,” said Hillman.

Melissa Harper’s second-grade class, along with other first-grade and kindergarten classes at Bellevue Elementary, jumped into action after Clark told them she knew two, young men who couldn’t be home at Christmas time.

In total, more than 100 Bellevue students wrote and illustrated Christmas cards for the Beeches.

“These children, they don’t know Zach and Justin, but they know what Christmas means and they know spreading kindness to someone else, so it was a really good lesson,” said Clark, who tutors the youngsters.

Many of the second-graders shared why Christmas was important to them and how they wished the brothers could celebrate with their family.

“It would be sad if they didn’t come home on Christmas Eve, but I hope they have a wonderful time at the soldier place,” said one of them.

“I’m sorry you have to work on Christmas, but I hope you get to come back,” said another.

After reading each card, Hillman said this was the best Christmas gift she could have asked for,

“To know that my sons are so loved by children that don’t even know them means the world to me,” she said.

