The Pine Belt is under a risk for severe weather tonight in the Pine Belt. here’s what you need to know.

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening temperatures will fall into the high 40′s. This evening will be cloudy and there is a 90% chance of rain. The following counties are under a tornado watch until midnight:

- Clarke

- Covington

- Jefferson Davis

- Jones

- Jasper

- Lawrence

- Smith

- Simpson

The squall line is expected to move into the Pine Belt around 10:00 p.m. this evening (12/9). The severe threats with this line of storms include gusty winds, severe thunderstorms, and possibly a spin up tornado. The line is expected to break apart as it moves through the Pine Belt, and should be completely out of our area by around 2 a.m.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the morning hours, this will be scattered showers and storms coming through after the squall line. It will be mostly clear day after the rain moves out of our area by around 12 p.m. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low 60′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 50′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40′s across the Pine Belt.

