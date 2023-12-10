Win Stuff
Moselle church gifts hundreds of families in time for Christmas

Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out 125 bicycles and 75 Chromebooks Saturday to local...
Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out 125 bicycles and 75 Chromebooks Saturday to local families, as well as gift cards, food and other items.(Live 5)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Last year, Shady Grove Baptist Church helped nearly 500 people at its “Holly Jolly Christmas Giveaway.”

During this year’s event, 125 bicycles and 75 Chromebooks were given out to local families, as well as gift cards, food and other items.

The event was sponsored by various organizations, including Forrest General Hospital and The First Bank.

Families also learned about community resources from more than 40 local groups and organizations.

“Around the holidays, we know that it is such a burden for parents,” said event/program ministry leader Camille Hayes. “We want to lighten that burden, and we also want to show the love of Jesus Christ with our community.

“So, in doing this event, it allows us to be impactful and it allows us to reach so many of the community in doing so.”

Hayes said preparations have begun for next year’s event, and that they plan to give even more gifts during that time.

