Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing 5-year old boy and his dog were located safe in western Jones County following a large-scale search by emergency services personnel, family and friends Saturday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Silas Nichols and his dog, Kubota, went missing at 2:19 p.m. from the family home on Oleta Drive in the Pleasant Ridge community.

An hour later, Silas and Kubota were located in the woods in the area about one mile away by JCSD Deputy Jardian McDonald.

McDonald and other emergency services personnel were on foot conducting a ground search in the heavily-wooded area when Silas and Kubota were located.

Emergency services agencies/personnel who participated in the search included:

JCSD

Jones County Emergency Operations Center

Jones County Search & Rescue

Calhoun Fire & Rescue

Hebron Fire & Rescue

Pleasant Ridge Fire & Rescue

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Silas and Kubota were reunited with family after he and Deputy McDonald exited the woods into an open field and were retrieved after texting their GPS location to the incident command staff.

”Great job by all of the emergency responders who participated in the search for Silas and Kubota,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Silas certainly enjoyed wearing Deputy McDonald’s ballistic vest and badge. Who knows? Maybe one day, Silas will be called to become a deputy or emergency responder.

“One thing is for sure, he’s got a great friend in his dog, Kubota, who stayed with him the entire time.”

