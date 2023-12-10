Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones County 5-year-old and his pet dog found safe

A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he...
A 5-year-old and his pet dog were found safe about a mile from his Jones County home after he had been missing for an hour or so.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing 5-year old boy and his dog were located safe in western Jones County following a large-scale search by emergency services personnel, family and friends Saturday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Silas Nichols and his dog, Kubota, went missing at 2:19 p.m. from the family home on Oleta Drive in the Pleasant Ridge community.

An hour later, Silas and Kubota were located in the woods in the area about one mile away by JCSD Deputy Jardian McDonald.

McDonald and other emergency services personnel were on foot conducting a ground search in the heavily-wooded area when Silas and Kubota were located.

Emergency services agencies/personnel who participated in the search included:

  • JCSD
  • Jones County Emergency Operations Center
  • Jones County Search & Rescue
  • Calhoun Fire & Rescue
  • Hebron Fire & Rescue
  • Pleasant Ridge Fire & Rescue
  • Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Silas and Kubota were reunited with family after he and Deputy McDonald exited the woods into an open field and were retrieved after texting their GPS location to the incident command staff.

”Great job by all of the emergency responders who participated in the search for Silas and Kubota,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Silas certainly enjoyed wearing Deputy McDonald’s ballistic vest and badge. Who knows? Maybe one day, Silas will be called to become a deputy or emergency responder.

“One thing is for sure, he’s got a great friend in his dog, Kubota, who stayed with him the entire time.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
If you are browsing the web instead of the aisles today there are a few things you need to...
Protect your personal information while holiday shopping
Christmas rolled into downtown Hattiesburg Friday for an extended stay.
Christmas fun in downtown Hattiesburg

Latest News

A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49
Special project yields special results.
Special elementary school project produces special results
Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out 125 bicycles and 75 Chromebooks Saturday to local...
Moselle church gifts hundreds of families in time for Christmas
Special project yields special result.
Special project brings special results
'Giving While Living' brought some Christmas cheer to the Hub City Saturday.
‘Giving While Living’ toy drive hosted in Hub City