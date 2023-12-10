HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were wounded, including two left in critical condition, in a Saturday night shooting in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to shots fired in an alley between businesses in the 6100 block off U.S. 49 south about 11 p.m. Saturday..

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a fight had occurred, and shots were fired by unknown suspects.

Three individuals were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, HPD said.

HPD said two of the wounded are in critical condition and one is stable.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with any details pertaining to the fight is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

