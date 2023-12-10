Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD investigating shooting off U.S. 49

A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.
A Saturday night shooting left three wounded in Hattiesburg, two in critical condition.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were wounded, including two left in critical condition, in a Saturday night shooting in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to shots fired in an alley between businesses in the 6100 block off U.S. 49 south about 11 p.m. Saturday..

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a fight had occurred, and shots were fired by unknown suspects.

Three individuals were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, HPD said.

HPD said two of the wounded are in critical condition and one is stable.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with any details pertaining to the fight is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
If you are browsing the web instead of the aisles today there are a few things you need to...
Protect your personal information while holiday shopping
Christmas rolled into downtown Hattiesburg Friday for an extended stay.
Christmas fun in downtown Hattiesburg

Latest News

Special project yields special results.
Special elementary school project produces special results
Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out 125 bicycles and 75 Chromebooks Saturday to local...
Moselle church gifts hundreds of families in time for Christmas
Special project yields special result.
Special project brings special results
'Giving While Living' brought some Christmas cheer to the Hub City Saturday.
‘Giving While Living’ toy drive hosted in Hub City