Hannah's Cold and Calm Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 30′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and no rain is expected

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain and we will have a sunny day across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30′s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 40′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40′s across the Pine Belt.

