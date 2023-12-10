Win Stuff
Giving While Living Toy Drive hosted in Hub City

'Givin' While You're Livin' brought some Christmas cheer to the Hub City Saturday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas Spirit was alive in the Hub City Saturday afternoon at the Sigler Center.

The Giving While Living Toy Drive offered a winter wonderland experience to children in the Hattiesburg community

Kids were able to take pictures with Santa Claus and various Disney characters.

Each child also received a Christmas gift along with pizza and a drink.

The organizer of the event says it has taken place the last seven years and they were happy to be able to continue the tradition each year.

“It makes a big difference,” organizer Shelia Sandifer said, “I want to see kids wake up in the morning and have toys for Christmas.

“It may be hard for some, it may be not hard for some, but this is just a celebration where everybody can come out. They may have things for them for Christmas, but it’s just the idea that they get to see the characters and that just brings joy to them.”

