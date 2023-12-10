Final additions made to Eureka School's 'Generations Strong' wall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four years and 170 faces later, the Eureka School’s “Generations Strong” commemorative wall is now complete.

Plans for the 375-foot wall began in 2019, and it was unveiled in February 2023.

The wall honors African American trailblazers within the Hattiesburg community.

“Doctors, just staples in the community, people who not just had professions, but they mattered in the community and they made a difference,” said LaToya Norman, Hattiesburg Convention Commission director of museums

Nine new faces now can be seen while visiting, including Clarence Magee, Forrest County NAACP chapter president.

Magee is featured alongside his wife.

“I didn’t get on there the first time,” Magee said. “It didn’t bother me, but I’m grateful,.

“My wife is grateful, too. She can’t be here, but it’s an honor, a distinct honor.”

After decades of fighting for civil rights, Magee said he wants to keep being an inspiration to young people, much like those who helped him.

“I’m looking to see some young kids who say, ‘Oh, I’m where I am now because what you people did. You opened the door for us. You knocked that glass ceiling down, so now the sky’s the limit for us,’” said Magee.

Over at Smith’s Drug Company, an open house was held just in time for Christmas.

The event also shined a light on late founder and voting rights pioneer E. Hammond Smith, who opened the pharmacy in 1925.

“We’re very excited to add these individuals, to recognize them, and then we’re just kinda rolling into open houses here on Sixth Street, which includes here at Smith Drug, as well as the African American Military History Museum and the historic USO Club,” said Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director

Though the wall may be complete, the road to preserving African American history is far from over.

“The road’s been rough,” Magee said. “The going’s been tough.

“But by the Grace of God, we have reached this plateau. We can’t stop here.”

The wall is available for viewing up until 10 p.m. each day.

QR codes are available to scan to learn more about a particular person.

