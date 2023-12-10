Win Stuff
FCSO helps local families during 4th annual ‘Shop With The Sheriff’

By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department was able to make Christmas a little brighter for 18 families and 50 children.

Families came out to Walmart on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg and were accompanied by FCSO staff members as they picked up toys, Christmas supplies and other much-needed home items.

FCSO Sheriff Charlie Sims said he hopes the families walked away inspired to do good and help others who may be in need.

“It’s important to do good in your community,” Sims said. “It’s a much greater feeling when you can help others then when you’re a victim or you make someone else a victim.

“So, learning to love, learning the compassion, and all, we hope they take that away today.”

Families also were gifted toys that were donated to the office by local businesses and organizations, including Great American RV.

