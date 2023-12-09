Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store. (Source: WPTA)
By WPTA staff, Taylor Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNEDALE Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - The family of a woman stabbed and killed at an Indiana Kroger is sharing their memories of the beloved cashier.

“She helped everybody,” said the woman’s sister Tina Ramirez Oliva. “She helped a lot of people. She was loved by a lot of people.”

Perla Nieto, 59, spent her life helping those in her community.

Nieto was a longtime employee at the Waynedale-area grocery store. She also worked with English language learners at Study Elementary.

Maribell Ramirez-Johnson said the loss of Nieto has been unimaginable to their family.

They say she never missed a family function or major milestone, always showing up with a smile and a camera in her hand.

“She always took pictures of everything,” Ramirez-Johnson said. “You could not see her without that camera. She was even a bridesmaid in my wedding and took pictures.”

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the community’s support and had no idea the impact their aunt Perla had.

“It’s amazing how many lives she touched just by being her, and just that smile she greeted everyone with,” Ramirez-Johnson said.

Nieto leaves behind a husband, three children and grandchildren.

Family members said they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

Police said they have arrested 30-year-old Jermard Lewis in connection with the deadly stabbing. He is facing a murder charge.

According to authorities, Lewis told them that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit.

Police said Lewis threatened staff members before leaving the store earlier that day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
16-year-old Gyharvey Satcher had his initial appearance in the Jones County Court at the main...
Boy, 16, denied bond for murder of another teenage boy in Jones Co.
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning

Latest News

Two people suffered "moderate" injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 west in...
Accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County sends 2 to hospital
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Tennessee officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday...
Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.