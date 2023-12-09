Rain and Storms will move into the Pine Belt Saturday Night

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy and mild as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Skies on Saturday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. The rain will hold off until the late evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely overnight Saturday into early Sunday Morning. The greatest threat of severe weather will stay well to our northwest, into portions of southern Arkansas, northern Mississippi & northeastern Louisiana.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by the time you head to church on Sunday. Skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, only topping out into the mid 50s.

Next week will be cooler and quieter. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out into the mid 50s under sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.