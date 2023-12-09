Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Rain and Storms will move into the Pine Belt Saturday Night

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy and mild as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Skies on Saturday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. The rain will hold off until the late evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely overnight Saturday into early Sunday Morning. The greatest threat of severe weather will stay well to our northwest, into portions of southern Arkansas, northern Mississippi & northeastern Louisiana.

Most of the rain will be out of the area by the time you head to church on Sunday. Skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, only topping out into the mid 50s.

Next week will be cooler and quieter. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out into the mid 50s under sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation continues.
Skeletal remains found in Lamar Co. Wednesday morning
The Jones County coroner confirmed a fatality in Wednesday's shooting at Windsor Court in the...
15-year-old confirmed as victim in Jones County shooting, coroner says
If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
HPD: 2 wanted for stealing more than $1K in merchandise from Bath & Body Works
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/8
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/8
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says it's going to be a cold and rainy weekend.
12/8 - Rex’s Chilly Friday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says it's going to be a cold and rainy weekend.
12/8 - Rex’s Chilly Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/7
Warmer tomorrow, but storms will return to the area Saturday Night.