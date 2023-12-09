Mississippi Public Health Institute holds Richton clinic

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Richton were given the opportunity Friday of considering options when it came to their health.

The Mississippi Public Health Institute and the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter held a health clinic downtown at the Richton Public Library

Vendors included included the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Department of Child Protection Services and Department of Mental Health.

The event provided participants with medical resources, as well as support for those experiencing domestic violence.

“The Mississippi Public Health Institute, which is where I work, has partnered with DAFT domestic violence shelter, located in Laurel and Hattiesburg,” MSPH program manager Hannah Sheridan said. “And they actually cover Perry County.

“So, we wanted to come out and reach out to the community here to let them know about DAFT being available, but also giving them preventative services with some of the people that we’re having at the health fair.”

